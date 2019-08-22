Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – August 22

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 16. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – >Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 8.

 

News Tidbits – There may be a cannabis store in the Soo. An individual was drawn in the process and now has until Aug. 28 to pay licensing fees and provide a letter of credit for $50,000 to the AGCO in order to move forward.

It is time to start collecting your hazardous waste – the Muncipality will be holding their annual Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, September 14th from 9 – 1 p.m.

