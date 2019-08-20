Tuesday Morning News – August 20

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Night – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the evening. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 11.

News Tidbits – A Soo couple managed to swim in all 5 Great Lakes in the same day. Quite an item to have had in a bucket list.

There is a power outage this morning from 9 – 3 p.m. The area affected is “Highway 17N from Catfish Lake to Marion Lake Tower, including Tamawa Road, Obatanga Provincial Park, and Marion Lake and Desolation Tower Sites”. Alternate date: Wednesday August 21, 2019, between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm

Don’t forget the Wawa Goose Market tonight!