Highway 11 Closed (New Liskeard) – Detour in place

Aug 19, 2019 @ 21:38 – On August 17, 2019, at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), District of Timiskaming Emergency Medical Services and Temiskaming Shores Fire Department were dispatched to a collision involving a train and a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) at the Ontario Northland Railway crossing on Highway 11 near Bedard Road in Temiskaming Shores, Ontario.

The 36-year-old driver of the CMV from Unionville, Ontario, and the train occupants were uninjured. The passenger of the CMV sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

A Scenes of Crime Officer, an OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigator and an OPP Reconstructionist also attended the scene to assist in the investigation.

Investigation revealed that the CMV was travelling north bound and the train was travelling east bound. It was also determined that the there was an issue with the railway light warning system and the transport was travelling under the posted maximum speed limit.

The Highway was closed for several hours and did not re-open until shortly after 9:00 p.m. on August 17.

Further investigation is still being conducted.

Aug 17, 2019 @ 16:10 – ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 11 between Bedard Rd and 65 Hy #NewLiskeard – Road closed for collision investigation involving a tractor trailer and train. Detour is in place. Further info will be released as it becomes available. (Ontario Provincial Police – North East Region at 3:36 p.m.)

UPDATE Aug 17, 2019 @ 15:05 – Ontario511 mapping shows that Highway 11 is closed at the train tracks. Some traffic may be able to detour around the closure – but that is conjecture at this time. There has been no media releases from Ontario Provincial Police at this time.

Aug 17, 2019 @ 14:57 – In a photograph posted at 2:23 this afternoon Highway 11 is blocked at this time by a train / transport collision.

At 12:53 Ontario511 tweeted “#Closure #NewLiskeard #HWY11 is closed in both directions in the #NewLiskeard area due to a collision.” Ontario511’s tweet may be referring to the train / transport collision.

Ontario Provincial Police are preparing for Operation Safe Trucking Campaign which runs from August 18 to August 24, 2019.

The OPP is reporting 4,816 Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) collisions so far this year. Forty six (46) of the collisions resulted in fatalities, with two separate incidents collectively taking the lives of five people. By this time last year, the OPP had responded to 4,666 CMV collisions, 39 of which were fatal.

OPP data analytics also reveal that 3,857 of the total number of CMV incidents this year were multi-vehicle collisions, in contrast to 959 incidents that were involved a single vehicle.

CMV-related crashes account for 11 percent of the 42,200 collisions on OPP patrolled roads so far this year and have been linked to 30 percent of the fatal crashes.

The OPP cautions that the data should not be interpreted as commercial drivers being at fault in each of the collisions, and that the responsibility also falls on drivers of other vehicles involved in the incidents.

“The OPP will remain diligent in their efforts to make safety a priority on Ontario’s roads” said Sault Ste. Marie OPP’s Acting Staff Sergeant Manuela Byrnes.