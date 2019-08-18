Breaking News

Sunday Morning News – August 18

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon with 70 percent chance of showers later this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High 22. Humidex 28. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – showers ending near midnight then partly cloudy. Risk of thunderstorms this evening. Low 10.

