Friday Morning News – August 16

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 21. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15.

News Tidbits – The new Rotary District 6290 Governor Dave Thomas visited with the Rotary Club of Wawa this week. He met the local club and was toured around the area. At the dinner, Paul Harris Fellowships were presented to Hunter Schumacher, Nancy Donald and to Anne Owen.

Don’t forget that Bunco is back at the Senior’s Centre at 7 p.m. tonight!