Breaking News

SE OPP – Copper Wire Stolen

Post Views: 138

On August 15, 2019, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft call at a Bell tower site near Montreal River Harbour, Ontario.

Six reels of copper wire were taken from a utility trailer located at the remote construction site. The estimated value of the wire is approximately $10000.

Further investigation revealed that the theft had taken place between 4:00 p.m. on August 13 and 7:45 a.m. on August 14, 2019.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Superior East Ontario Provincial Police

Superior East Ontario Provincial Police

Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provides policing services to Wawa, Chapleau, White River, Hornepayne and Dubreuiville.
Superior East Ontario Provincial Police

Latest posts by Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*