SE OPP – Copper Wire Stolen

On August 15, 2019, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft call at a Bell tower site near Montreal River Harbour, Ontario.

Six reels of copper wire were taken from a utility trailer located at the remote construction site. The estimated value of the wire is approximately $10000.

Further investigation revealed that the theft had taken place between 4:00 p.m. on August 13 and 7:45 a.m. on August 14, 2019.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.