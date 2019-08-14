13th Annual William G. Rose Golf Tournament

Prior to our prize presentations, a moment of silence was held to pay respect to the Hawk Air family who lost two of their crew just days before the tournament. Hawk Air has been a supporter of our golf tournament from the beginning.

On Friday, July 19, 2019 – 124 golfers hit the links for the Annual William G. Rose Golf tournament. The weather was cool but made it comfortable for all in attendance.

Men’s category with a low score of 32 was the team of John Simon, Billy McGie & Shane Bukowski. Ladies category with a score of 39 was the team of Charlee Simon, Toni Rutland & Suzanne Lacasse.

Mixed category with a low score of 34 was the team of Jeff Amos, Donna Korytko & Meghan Korytko-Amos.

Senior’s category with a score of 36 was the team of Paul Bernath, Lise Bernath & Cliff Ingham.

Special Event Winners

Hole 1 – Closest to pin – 2nd shot – sponsored by Whitefish Lodge – Paul Bernath

– Longest drive – Senior men’s – sponsored by Hawk Air – Paul Bernath

Hole 2 – Closest to pin – 3rd shot – sponsored by OPPA Branch 14 – Tanner Paddock

Hole 3 – Hole in one – sponsored by Viking Restaurant – No Winner

Hole 4 – Closest to pin – 3rd shot – sponsored by Wilderness Helicopters – Billy McGie

– Longest drive – Senior ladies – sponsored by Wawa Ice Fishing Derby – Linda Guindon

Hole 5 – Men’s longest drive – sponsored by Wawa Motor Inn – Dylan Buckell

– Women’s longest drive -sponsored by Kerry Funeral Home – Diedre Dupuis

– Longest putt – sponsored by Mike Allemano – Dave Hall

Hole 6 – Closest to pin – 2nd shot – sponsored by Watson’s Algoma Vacations – Mark McRae

Hole 7 – Hole in one – sponsored by Mission Motors – 2019 Chevy Cruise – No Winner

Hole 8 – Closest to pin – 2nd shot – sponsored by J. Provost Contracting – Shane Bukowski

Hole 9 – Closest to hole – 2nd shot – sponsored by Trans Canada Chrysler – Mike Marotta

Bay Mills Resort & Casinos donated 4 Golf and Gaming packages for our registration draw. Winners were Diedre Dupuis, Damon Boylan, Shane Bukowski, and Chrissy McRae.

The Toronto Maple Leafs – Mitch Marner jersey was won by Charlee Simon.

The tournament was once again a huge success due to the hard work of the Michipicoten Golf Club Staff from the Clubhouse who provided the hungry golfers with an awesome steak dinner – Karl, Monica, Gayle, Rachel. From Greens and Grounds – Rolly, Bayne, Michael, and Damon – thank you for keeping our golf course in tip-top shape!

To our volunteers – Yvonne, June, Mary Ann, Susan, Louise, Suzanne, Shane, & Bill’s family – Gerry, Cora-lee, Logan and Samantha – many hands make light work! Kudos for your help.

We wish to thank Nick from North of 17 for sponsoring the green fees this year and all of the sponsors who continue to contribute to this annual golf tournament. We truly value your support. To the golfers who travel from out of town each year to play in the tournament – thank you for coming!

Proceeds will support a graduating student who plans to further their education in the field of Law Enforcement and the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation.