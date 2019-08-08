SPENCER, Keith Wilbur

Born July 25, 1938, Keith passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday, August 5, 2019. He was a beloved and dedicated husband to Doris for 62 years. Recently he shared a story that he knew she was “the one” from the first day he met her. Keith was a loving and caring father of Kurt Spencer (Lucie) of Dubreuilville, Cheryl Spencer (late Al Kostiw) of Sudbury, Beverly Nantel (Gilbert Perth) of Dubreuilville, and Carolyn Gravelle (David) of Washago. He was the proud grandfather to Adam (Shamin), Karl, Sarah (Jason), Justin (Amy), Sandra (Ray), Roger (Annick), Amanda (Bradley), Doryss (Stefon) and Kyle and great-grandfather of 13 – Aniliese, Oscar, Dylen, Evan, Jayden, Brandon, Madison, Benoit, Zoey, Mable-Cree, Jeremiah, Emmanuel and Isaiah.

Keith was born in Great Village, Nova Scotia, lived over fifty years in Wawa, Ontario and spent the last ten years at Gros Cap just outside Sault Ste. Marie. He is described as being a kind, giving man, with a quick wit and teasing nature. His strong and committed work ethic contributed to the successful operation of Keith Spencer Trucking for over 40 years.

For many years, he enjoyed travelling to Texas and other south-western states with family and friends where he explored the cowboy way of life. He settled into retirement at Gros Cap where he fed the birds (and squirrels), played a game or two of cards, and watched the ships travel the St. Mary’s River. He had a sharp memory and shared many tales of his life in Nova Scotia and Wawa. He touched many lives in his dance through life.

Keith’s family would like to thank the staff at Sault Area Hospital and the home care nurses and personal support workers who provided the personalized care that allowed Keith to be home for several months. Special thanks to the Wound Care Clinic at Sault Area Hospital for their compassion and outstanding care.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the First United Church, Wawa on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of the Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m. with Mrs. Lorna Chiupka officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Wawa.

In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully appreciates memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or to the Sault Area Hospital Foundation.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, www.kerryfuneralhome.ca

“May we all aspire to live as he did – Cowboy-up, everyone!”