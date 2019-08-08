Algoma Power Inc. to Meet Dubreuilville’s Electricity Needs

Algoma Power Inc. announced today the closing of the transaction to purchase the electricity distribution assets from Dubreuil Lumber Inc. Algoma Power also assumes the permanent role as operator of the electricity distribution system in the Township of Dubreuilville. Algoma Power was appointed the interim operator of the electricity distribution system for the Township of Dubreuilville by the Ontario Energy Board in April 2017.

Algoma Power looks forward to serving the residents of the Township of Dubreuilville in delivering safe and reliable electricity. The company’s familiarity with the community will help ensure both a smooth transition and the continued operation of the distribution system. “We’d like to welcome our new customers to Algoma Power”, says Jennifer Rose, Regional Manager, Algoma Power. “We are pleased that the transaction has closed and look forward to continuing to provide safe and reliable electricity to the residents of Dubreuilville.” Should customers have any question or concerns, please contact Algoma Power’s Customer Service Department at 705-256-3850, option 1 or 1-877-457-7378, option 1.

“We look forward and are pleased with the transfer to Algoma Power to provide for our community and security and service now into the future”, says Beverly Nantel, Mayor of Dubreuilville. “Welcome Algoma Power and looking forward to working with you”.

Algoma Power (API) has been operating in the District of Algoma for over 100 years and is part of the FortisOntario family of companies, which includes utilities throughout the province of Ontario. API is a wholly-owned subsidiary of FortisOntario Inc. API has approximately 12,000 customers in the Algoma District of northern Ontario and more than 1,800 kilometres of distribution lines in an area that covers over 14,000 square kilometres. Algoma Power has a service centre in Wawa, Ontario, 70 kilometres south of Dubreuilville. FortisOntario, headquartered in Fort Erie, has operations in electricity distribution and transmission, and serves approximately 65,500 customers primarily located in Fort Erie, Port Colborne, Cornwall, Gananoque and the Algoma district of Ontario and meets a peak demand of over 257 MW. FortisOntario is 100% owned by Fortis Inc. of St. John’s, Newfoundland. For more information on FortisOntario, please visit the corporate website at www.fortisontario.com.

The Township of Dubreuilville is located at the end of Hwy 519 East off the Trans-Canada Highway. Approximate travel time from Sault Ste. Marie is 3.5 hours. Also accessed from Western Ontario; Dubreuilville is approximately 475 km from Thunder Bay. With a population that is predominantly francophone, Dubreuilville offers a culture that is bilingual (French), traditional, dynamic, and always friendly.