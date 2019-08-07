Wednesday Morning News – August 7

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 13.

Fog advisory in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Dense fog has developed near Lake Superior. Near-zero visibility may be occurring in the area. The fog is expected to lift through the morning hours.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet