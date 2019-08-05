Rock Island House Concert and Dinner with Piper & Carson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7hejWQPNJY

From festival stages to intimate house concerts, Piper & Carson remind us of why we go to see live music. Their songwriting is free and fiercely personal; as if it’s been running in the woods, washing in cold water, and howling with wolves. The couples undeniable chemistry and onstage presence draws the audience into the conversation. In December 2017 they released their first album together, ‘Piper & Carson’. Their ultimate intention with the art they make is to forward social change and promote mental health awareness. This duo will make you believe that folk music can change the world.

To partner with this lovely music, Judy has created a wonderful meal. She is cooking pulled pork, coleslaw, grilled veggies, cornbread, green salad, and baguette. Dessert is “Death by Chocolate”.

Concert: 7:30 pm $15 donation + item for the Wawa Food Bank.

Call 856-2939 and reserve your seat for dinner and the concert, or just the concert.

Directions to Naturally Superior Adventures/Rock Island: Turn west off Highway #17 (towards Lake Superior), at Camp High Falls (4 km south of Wawa) turning right when you arrive at the paved road of the Upper Michipicoten River Village. Turn right following the paved, then dirt road over the Silver Falls Bridge and the historic cemetery. Before going up the steep hill to the Michipicoten Bay Lookout, turn left immediately (after the Great Lakes Power hydro-station). Follow this road to their gate, where there is a large parking area and bus turn-around next to Government Beach. Just follow the signs!