Moose vs Vehicle Collision

A late night collision between a vehicle and a moose late last night resulted in a short closure of Highway 17 about 14 kilometres south of Wawa. The highway was closed for a brief time to allow firefighters from the Wawa Fire Department to assist in extricating a person from the vehicle. Superior East OPP provided traffic control.
