Minister Fedeli Delivers Open for Business Message to State Partners and U.S. Businesses in Pittsburgh

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, issued the following statement after returning from the Council of State Governments Eastern Regional Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:

“Our priority during meetings with U.S. political and business leaders was to discuss shared priorities like creating and protecting good jobs and working together on areas of mutual interest to drive economic growth and prosperity. We made our position on Buy American restrictions crystal clear to them – that nobody wins when protectionist measures are implemented. Therefore, we will continue to urge the federal government to work to secure an exception for Canada from Buy American restrictions, and we will work with them and support their efforts to do so.

“Ontario is the top export market of 19 states. Given the significance of the U.S. market in terms of investment and trade potential, this mission was an important opportunity to showcase Ontario on an international stage, while attracting jobs and investment right here at home.

“Ontario is quickly becoming one of the best places in the world to invest and do business. Our government is reducing job-killing red tape and has taken actions that will save businesses $5 billion this year alone. We will continue to build strong partnerships abroad and send the message loud and clear that Ontario is open for business and open for jobs.”