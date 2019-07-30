Tuesday Morning News – July 30

Weather – Periods of drizzle ending this morning then clearing. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Low 7.

News Tidbits – Paige A. Thompson, a hacker in the US gained access to personal information including Social Insurance Numbers from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications, including six million from Canada. Capital One provides Mastercard credit cards for Costco Wholesale’s Canadian retail network.

Sault MP Terry Sheehan has announced $785,740 in FedNor funding for a three-year project, the money to be used in part by the corporation to hire a project manager and coordinator to provide technical support to companies in preparing their bids and certification efforts as they seek defence contracts. The funding will be used to support companies in the Sault, North Bay, Sudbury, Thunder Bay and Timmins, with the manager and coordinator to be located in the SSMEDC office.

Rock Island Lodge is featuring Piper & Carson on August 6th with a dinner made by Judy. Don’t forget to reserve your seat.