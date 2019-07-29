Public Notice – Air Ambulance During Annual Northern National Drags Races

On August 8th – 11th, 2019, the Municipality of Wawa hosts the Northern National Drags Races.

In order for this event to be successful, the Municipal airport is used as the venue. As a result, certain accommodations need to be made, which may include medical transportation. Because of the layout of the event and use of the runway, fix aircraft cannot land during the event, this includes medical evacuations. Only non-fixed wing (helicopters) can be used. Please understand that medical transportation will be limited during the drag races.

If you have questions or concerns please contact: Brian Lachine at [email protected]or 705 856 2244 ext 247