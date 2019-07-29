Monday Morning News – July 29

Weather – Showers ending late this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High 20. Humidex 27. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light early this evening. Low 11.

News Tidbits – Garden River First Nation members voted on a proposed settlement agreement accept an undisclosed amount of money as compensation for a survey error of the western boundary dating back to 1853, resulting in 1,700 acres of land lost. There are 1,800 eligible voters and 900 eligible voters were needed to cast a ballot. 863 votes were cast, 796 were yes votes. For the settlement to be approved, just over 453 votes would have to have been cast – the Settlement Agreement was not approved.