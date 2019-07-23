Special Council Meeting Tonight – July 23

There is a Special Council Meeting tonight, July 23rd, in Council Chambers at 6:30 p.m.

Agenda

(1) CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT

(2) PRESENTATIONS

(3) REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA

3.1 Approval of the Agenda

(4) ANNOUNCEMENTS, GIVING OF NOTICE AND SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS

(5) DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF

(6) CONSENT AGENDA

(7) DELEGATIONS

(8) PUBLIC MEETINGS – PLANNING ACT

8.1 Committee of Adjustment Hearing (resolution)

• Minor Variance Application – Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness (Mr. Neil Nelemans, Agent) – Application No. A-1/19

(9) INFORMATIONAL REPORTS

9.1 Receive Staff Memo (resolution)

(a) Memo – Design, Construct and Install Themed Interpretive Panels

(10) CLOSED MEETING REPORTS

(11) NEW BUSINESS

11.1 Accept Recommendation and Approve the award of Tender – Interpretive Panels (resolution)

11.2 Accept and Approve the Execution of Shareholder Agreement: Commitment to Participate (resolution)

(12) NOTICE OF MOTION

(13) CONSIDERATION OF BY-LAWS

(14) IN-CAMERA SESSION (CLOSED MEETING)

14.1 Moving onto “In-Camera Session”

14.2 Legal Issue (1 Item), FOI Request 2019-02: a request under the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, if the council, board, commission or other body is the head of an institution for the purposes of that Act (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (3) (a))

(15) CLOSE OF MEETING

15.1 Close of Meeting