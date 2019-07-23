NDP opposes cut to education infrastructure fund

NDP Education critic Marit Stiles released the following statement:

“With Doug Ford’s budget, the cuts just keep coming. Too many schools in Ontario have lead in the children’s drinking fountains, leaky roofs, and 40-degree classrooms on hot days. Kathleen Wynne let us down by ignoring the repairs that students, teachers and education workers desperately needed. But Doug Ford’s plan — touted by Education Minister Stephen Lecce today — is a $3 billion cut to the school building and repair fund over the next 10 years. Doug Ford is taking even more away from Ontario’s students.”