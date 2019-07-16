Normally one sees the little 2 maybe 3 centimetre moths floating around at night. A few nights ago I was treated to the sight of a Polyphemus Moth at a friends house. I happened to be there during the day and saw him resting on the ground. Carefully picking him up from the ground I placed him on a cement railing for a photo, then returned him to a hiding spot until he flew away at night. He was very beautiful.

The Polyphemus Moth! This moth was first discovered in Central Vermont, but the range of the Polyphemus Moth lives all over North America, from Lower Canada to Northern Mexico.