Breaking News

Apple Maps visits Wawa

Post Views: 258

 

According to the Apple Maps website, Maps is being rebuilt from the ground up. They are now focussing on enhanced geographic context like pedestrian paths and parks, more detailed building outlines and parking lots, better road network coverage, and more.

The Apple Maps car was in Wawa for two days, and also visited Hawk Junction.

Brenda Grundt

Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*