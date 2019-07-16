Apple Maps visits Wawa

According to the Apple Maps website, Maps is being rebuilt from the ground up. They are now focussing on enhanced geographic context like pedestrian paths and parks, more detailed building outlines and parking lots, better road network coverage, and more.
The Apple Maps car was in Wawa for two days, and also visited Hawk Junction.
