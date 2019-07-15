Wawa Faith Community Presents the SonQuest Rainforest VBS

The Wawa Faith Community presents a free SonQuest Rainforest Vacation Bible School program for children ages 4 to 12 at Calvary Pentecostal Church (12 Government Rd, Wawa) and the Faith Community Churches (Anglican, Baptist, Roman Catholic, and United). The program will run during the week of Monday, July 22, to Friday, July 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with registration at 9 a.m.

Children will participate in music and singing, stories, crafts, games and activities. Each day, children will start the program at Calvary Pentecostal Church, then move to Sir James Dunn schoolyard for some playtime followed by exploring the various Wawa churches where lunches will be provided, and story time enjoyed. Closing assemblies will be at Calvary Pentecostal Church.

On Friday, July 26, everyone is invited to a BBQ with Bouncy Castles from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the Sir James Dunn field.

For more information, please contact Clinton at 705-914-0403 or Mike at 705-852-0903.