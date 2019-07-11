Wesdome Celebrates 30 years listed on the TSX

Yesterday morning, July 10, 2019, Wesdome Gold Mines CEO and President Duncan Middlemiss was joined by Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, Business Development, TMX Group in opening the market in celebration of Wesdome’s being listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for 30 years. The Company has approximately 136.5 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

Yesterday, Wesdome Gold Mines also announced their gold production results for the second quarter of 2019. Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “Second quarter production was much stronger than originally anticipated due to the 303 lens continuing to outperform on both budgeted grade and tonnes. In Q2, this lens averaged a mucked grade of 41.1 grams per tonne, and we expect this strong performance to continue from this area in the second half of the year. Year to date production of 41,446 ounces has exceeded the upper end of our first half guidance range (35,000 ounces) by 18%. We are maintaining H2 2019 guidance of 41,000 – 45,000 ounces. The low end of this range will result in forecast production slightly exceeding the top end of our annual guidance range of 80,000 ounces.”.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd, operates River Gold just outside of Wawa, and has other projects in Val d’Or, PQ, and Thunder Bay, ON.