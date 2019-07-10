Wednesday Morning News – July 10

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this morning. A few showers beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 21. Humidex 25. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 13.

News Tidbits – Algoma Public Health (APH) has issued a swimming advisory for Old Mill Beach in Blind River, east of Sault Ste. Marie.

Thunder Bay residents are facing layoffs at the Bombadier Plant. It has been estimated that roughly half of the 1,110 workforce is expected to be laid off as the the plant’s two major contracts — producing streetcars for the Toronto Transit Commission, and bi-level rail cars for the Metrolinx GO Transit service end in December 2019.

LSPP is holding a Voyageur Bootcamp. They are holding Voyageur tryouts at the Agawa Bay Visitor at 2 p.m. today! Voyageurs Mary and Michelle ask,”Are you strong, tough, and eager to learn?” Come out and see if you have what it takes to be a voyageur.