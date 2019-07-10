Doug Ford took advantage of the Wynne’s lack of transparency on cap and trade to drag Ontario backwards

NDP Energy and Climate Change critic Peter Tabuns released the following statement in response to a National Observer report that Doug Ford secretly cancelled 227 clean energy projects as a result of ripping up Ontario’s cap and trade deal:

“By cancelling 227 clean energy projects Doug Ford has cancelled jobs, and signed off on even more emissions to feed the climate crisis.

Thanks to a National Observer report, we now know Doug Ford secretly scrapped a project that would have made a community centre in Etobicoke net-zero, cancelled a zero-emissions child care centre construction project, and stopped the conversion of TTC busses to electric – along with hundreds of other projects. These investments lower emissions, fight climate change and create jobs.

Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals let us down – they should have been transparent about all the projects being funded through cap and trade.

Doug Ford’s crusade against the environment has got to be stopped. We’re already experiencing more floods, wildfires and tornadoes in Ontario, and if we don’t take action to fight the climate crisis, our children and grandchildren will pay an unthinkable price.”