Thank You – M.H.S. Graduation 2019

On Thursday, June 27th, Michipicoten High School graduates walked across the stage to receive their Ontario Secondary School Diplomas.
The staff and students of Michipicoten High School would like to publicly thank the following companies, organizations, and individuals who generously sponsored graduation bursaries or awards at our school this past year:
Algoma District Services Administration Board CUPE Local 3631
Brookfield Renewable Power
Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy
Debbie Tavella (in honour of John Tavella)
Donald L. Davidson Fuels
Gerry Rose (in honour of Chief William Rose)
Isabel Lawson (in honour of Tory Lawson)
Lady Dunn Health Centre (in honour of Pat Rose)
Lloyd’s of Wawa Ltd.
Michipicoten First Nation
Michipicoten High School Reunion Committee
Northern Credit Union – Wawa Branch
Northern Lights Ford
Ontario Secondary School Teacher Federation
Rotary Club of Wawa
Royal Canadian Legion Wawa Branch 429
Royal Canadian Legion White River Branch 169 (in honour of Arthur John Pidduck)
Sault North Rotary Club
Science North
Tenaris
United Steel Workers Local 9246
Wawa Dental Centre
Wawa Ice Fishing Derby
Wawa Lions Club
Wawa Minor Hockey Association
Wawa Motor Inn
Wawa Volunteer Firefighters Association (in honour of Allan Kettles)
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Woodland Masonic Lodge
The recognition and financial support means so much to our students. The time and effort that goes into organizing these awards or bursaries certainly does not go unnoticed.
We would also like to thank the Michipicoten Four Directions Drum Group for honouring our graduates with the Badlands Honour song, and John’s Valu-Mart for their donation to our Graduation Ceremony.
We wish all of our graduates the very best as they enter into the next chapter of their lives.
