Thank You – M.H.S. Graduation 2019

On Thursday, June 27th, Michipicoten High School graduates walked across the stage to receive their Ontario Secondary School Diplomas.

The staff and students of Michipicoten High School would like to publicly thank the following companies, organizations, and individuals who generously sponsored graduation bursaries or awards at our school this past year:

Algoma District Services Administration Board CUPE Local 3631

Brookfield Renewable Power

Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy

Debbie Tavella (in honour of John Tavella)

Donald L. Davidson Fuels

Gerry Rose (in honour of Chief William Rose)

Isabel Lawson (in honour of Tory Lawson)

Lady Dunn Health Centre (in honour of Pat Rose)

Lloyd’s of Wawa Ltd.

Michipicoten First Nation

Michipicoten High School Reunion Committee

Northern Credit Union – Wawa Branch

Northern Lights Ford

Ontario Secondary School Teacher Federation

Rotary Club of Wawa

Royal Canadian Legion Wawa Branch 429

Royal Canadian Legion White River Branch 169 (in honour of Arthur John Pidduck)

Sault North Rotary Club

Science North

Tenaris

United Steel Workers Local 9246

Wawa Dental Centre

Wawa Ice Fishing Derby

Wawa Lions Club

Wawa Minor Hockey Association

Wawa Motor Inn

Wawa Volunteer Firefighters Association (in honour of Allan Kettles)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Woodland Masonic Lodge

The recognition and financial support means so much to our students. The time and effort that goes into organizing these awards or bursaries certainly does not go unnoticed.

We would also like to thank the Michipicoten Four Directions Drum Group for honouring our graduates with the Badlands Honour song, and John’s Valu-Mart for their donation to our Graduation Ceremony.

We wish all of our graduates the very best as they enter into the next chapter of their lives.