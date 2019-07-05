Harte Gold Expands Sugar Zone Mineralization

Operations

Mining

Stope ore was mined at the 140 and 155 levels of the Sugar Zone south area. Mined stopes are coming out as planned with minimal external dilution.

Ore production was lower than target for the months of May and June due to lack of stope availability and ventilation development, reducing daily performance.

Ventilation work was recently completed and mine performance will improve as post-blast smoke clearing will be more efficient.

Development at the Sugar Zone north limb is underway. Stope production from this area is expected to start in September to support the continued ramp up of mine production.

Processing

Mill throughput exceeded plan for the second quarter of 2019.

Mine production was supplemented with surface stockpiles for May and June to meet throughput guidance.

Remaining surface stockpiles are estimated to contain approximately 6,000 tonnes averaging 2.5 g/t.

Higher recoveries are expected as higher grade material is processed through the mill.

Near Mine Exploration

Exploration along strike and to the south continues to intersect high grade mineralization. The Company has been successful in extending mineralization by 200 meters to the south of the Sugar Zone Mine and will continue drilling in the area to expand resources.

Zone South Extension Drilling Hole # From To Grade (g/t Auw) Width (m) SZ-19-269 463.41 465.00 7.00 1.59 SZ-19-269 507.7 509.83 4.70 2.13 SZ-19-271 394.4 396.08 27.60 1.68 (core intersection lengths approximate 80% true width, assay results are uncut, fire assay with metallic screen on samples >10 g/t)

Qualified Persons and NI 43-101 Disclosure

The company has implemented a quality assurance and control (“QA/QC”) program to ensure sampling and analysis of mine and exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry standards. Drill core is sawn in half with one half of the core shipped to Activation Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, ON, while the other half is retained at the Company’s core facilities in White River, ON, for future verification. Channel and Chip samples were sent to Wesdome Mines lab in Wawa, ON. Certified reference standards and blanks are inserted into the sample stream on a regular interval basis and monitored as part of the QA/QC program. Gold analysis is performed by fire assay using atomic absorption, gravimetric or pulp metallic finish.

Robert Kusins, P. Geo., Harte Gold’s Senior Mineral Resource geologist, is the Company’s Qualified Person and has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold is Ontario’s newest gold producer through its wholly owned Sugar Zone Mine in White River Ontario. Using a 3 g/t gold cut-off, the NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate dated February 19, 2019 contains an Indicated Mineral Resource of 4,243,000 tonnes grading 8.12 g/t Au with 1,108,000 ounces contained gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2,954,000 tonnes, grading 5.88 g/t Au with 558,000 ounces contained gold.

A NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study was completed on the Sugar Zone Mine effective February 15, 2019 calculating total Reserves of 3,879,000 tonnes grading 7.1 g/t Au with 890,000 ounces of gold. Exploration continues on the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 79,335 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt.