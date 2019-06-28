Rhythm & Grace to Visit Wawa

Fiddles, keyboard, Irish whistle, accordion, bass, guitar, and step-dancing will all be a part of the dynamic, faith-filled shows on the upcoming tour by Rhythm and Grace, a Celtic-Gospel group comprised of Alex and Miriam Duketow and their nine talented children. From Ontario to BC, Rhythm and Grace will share their inspirational Celtic-Gospel and folk songs which capture stories of faith applied to everyday life. The tour will coincide with the release of their brand new CD Because He Loves Me.

On Sunday, July 14th, the group will roll into Wawa to showcase their talent at Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre, in conjunction with St. Monica Parish. On their tour, they will perform 17 shows in Manitoba, Alberta, BC, and Saskatchewan, also making a stop along the way in Seattle, WA.

Miriam and Alex’s collaboration began when they met. Marriage, children, then music lessons have led to a dynamic home-life filled with music from morning until night. The oldest six children, Caleb, MaryGrace, Bethany, Rachel, Madeline, and Monica, range from 8 to 17 years old, and all nine children (including the three youngest) participate in the shows, along with their parents.

“The Rhythm and Grace Musical Tour is a fantastic experience for all ages! The family is so gifted, with dancing, singing, and instrumental music, they provide such a warm and wholesome experience that those who attend feel a deep sense of tranquillity. I highly recommend Alex and his family.” – Jason Baize, Youth Coordinator of Christ Our Saviour Parish in Steinbach, Manitoba.

“Through your dynamic music, dancing, and smiles, you have brought us true joy and hope. Thank you for sharing your authentic faith and gifts with us.” – Rev. Jan Grotkowski, Pastor of St. Patrick’s Parish in Campbell River, B.C.