Gravy train doesn’t stop: Doug Ford appointed Dean French’s niece to Ontario’s Public Accountants Council

Yet another sneaky appointment for friends and family, Doug Ford quietly appointed Dean French’s niece, Katherine Pal, to the Public Accountants Council.

The government did not announce French’s family member’s appointment with a news release when it was confirmed on Dec. 31, 2018. Pal is the niece of Dean French’s wife, Jane Pal French. The position comes with a $1,400 a meeting paycheque.

“Doug Ford has been making it rain first-class tickets on the gravy train for friends and family of his inner circle,” said NDP MPP Taras Natyshak. “This reeks of nepotism, with paycheques, power and favours for Ford’s inner circle, while everyday Ontarians get nothing but cuts.”

Also serving on the Public Accountants Council is Doug Ford and Dean French’s personal attorney, Gavin Tighe. Ford appointed Tighe to be the council’s chair in September.

“How many family members, close personal friends, business partners and lacrosse-playing friends of the French family will Doug Ford hand over cushy jobs to, paid for by the people of Ontario?” said Natyshak. “Do qualifications even matter in this government, when Doug Ford appoints the family members of his own staff to government jobs? These appointments stink and Ontarians deserve so much better.”