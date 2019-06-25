Municipal Offices Closed for Wednesday, June 26th

At 4:20 this afternoon, the Municipality of Wawa issued a media release stating that “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Municipal Office at 40 Broadway Avenue will be closed Wednesday, June 26, 2019. All invoices due on this day will now be due Thursday, June 27, 2019. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

At the Special Council Meeting tonight it was clarified that there had been a sewer backup that forced the office closure.