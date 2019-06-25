EC – Heavy rain expected tonight – UPDATE

At 6:11 a.m. this special weather statement was cancelled.

Jun 24, 2019 @ 15:42 – Special weather statement in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Heavy rain expected tonight.

Rain, at times heavy, is forecast to develop this evening and then persist into tonight. 25 to 45 mm of accumulation is expected before the rain tapers to showers early Tuesday morning.

This rainfall may lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.