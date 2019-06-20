Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – June 20

Weather – Sunny. High 21. UV index 8 or very high. Wind light becoming northwest 10 knots near noon then veering to north 10 near midnight. Wind becoming light near noon Friday.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 6.

News Tidbits – Darren Emond an artist from Wawa is part of Sault Ste. Marie’s new Downtown Association and Future SSM’s Downtown Mural Project. His mural depicts a dragon attacking the Water Tower of SSM. Darren is not only a very talented artist/illustrator he is a street magician.

