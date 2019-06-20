Cabinet Changes for Ontario Provincial Government

After nearly one full year in office, Premier Doug Ford today announced changes to his cabinet to build on the priorities for the people of Ontario for the year ahead. A renewed Executive Council also includes the addition of one new ministry as well as five new associate ministers.

These changes will ensure that the Government of Ontario will effectively continue with its agenda of creating good jobs, supporting small businesses, putting more money in people’s pockets and restoring trust and accountability in government, while also protecting what matters most through sound investments in health care and education.

After a fast-paced first year in government that saw 20 pieces of legislation passed in 117 days, through four sittings of the Legislature, 85 per cent of the total commitments the government made to the people of Ontario have been completed or put into action. The Premier and his new cabinet will continue to draw on the collective skills of our 73-member caucus in order to effectively serve the people of Ontario.

Premier and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs – Doug Ford

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health – Christine Elliott

Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions – Michael Tibollo

Minister of Long-Term Care – Merrilee Fullerton

Minister of Finance – Rod Phillips

Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and Chair of Cabinet – Vic Fedeli

Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction – Prabmeet Sarkaria

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing – Steve Clark

Solicitor General – Sylvia Jones

Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks – Jeff Yurek

Minister of Children, Community and Social Services – Todd Smith

Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues – Jill Dunlop

Minister of Labour – Monte McNaughton

Attorney General – Doug Downey

Minister of Transportation and Minister of Francophone Affairs – Caroline Mulroney

Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA) – Kinga Surma

Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities – Ross Romano

Minister of Education – Stephen Lecce

President of the Treasury Board – Peter Bethlenfalvy

Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry – John Yakabuski

Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs – Greg Rickford

Associate Minister of Energy – Bill Walker

Minister for Seniors and Accessibility – Raymond Cho

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs – Ernie Hardeman

Minister of Infrastructure – Laurie Scott

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport – Lisa MacLeod

Minister of Government and Consumer Services – Lisa Thompson

Government House Leader – Paul Calandra

Our plan for the people is working. Since Premier Ford was elected, our government has: