Are you ready for the Canada Day Weekend in Wawa?

Canada Day Weekend is almost here and Wawa is the place to be!

Join us at the new Wawa Goose Nest Market for the grand opening Friday, June 28th at 4 pm. There will a special ceremony for this new amazing community business hub. The Wawa music fest will be playing tunes all weekend, stand up paddle boards and the Voyageur Canoe will be available at Roses Beach on Saturday and of course, the best fireworks display on July 1st brought to you by the Wawa Fire Department.

