Tuesday Morning News – June 18

Weather – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Low 8.

News tidbits – It was sad to hear that Jim the Barber has closed up shop. Wawa-news would like to wish him a happy retirement.

SooToday has had to battle Algoma Public Health in the Supreme Court of Canada in order to see the full KPMG forensic audit. This has been a four year battle. The Assessors Report of 2015 can be read here.