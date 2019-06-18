Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – June 18

Post Views: 107

Weather – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Low 8.

News tidbits – It was sad to hear that Jim the Barber has closed up shop. Wawa-news would like to wish him a happy retirement.

SooToday has had to battle Algoma Public Health in the Supreme Court of Canada in order to see the full KPMG forensic audit. This has been a four year battle. The Assessors Report of 2015 can be read here.

 

Brenda Grundt

Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*