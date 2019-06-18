Garden River Truss receives support from Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines

Ontario’s government is working for the people by supporting small businesses in Garden River First Nation, creating 10 full-time jobs.

Today, Ross Romano, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, announced Garden River Truss, a roof and floor truss manufacturer, is receiving $315,300 to purchase new equipment to increase production capacity.

“Our government is protecting what matters most by investing in opportunities that enhance the competitiveness of northern businesses,” said Parliamentary Assistant Romano. “By helping businesses like Garden River Truss expand and create jobs, we are sending a strong signal that Northern Ontario is open for business and open for jobs.”

Garden River Truss produces standard roof trusses – triangular-shaped frames – for homes, garages and sheds. It also specializes in designing and producing customized roof and floor trusses. The majority of the company’s workforce is comprised of Garden River First Nation community members.

“We’re proud of the strong partnership we have built with Garden River First Nation,” said Gerry Greco, president of Garden River Truss. “This investment will help us grow the business, hire new staff and continue contributing to the community.”