Minor Delays after Early Morning Collision

There were only minor traffic delays after what appeared to be a serious single vehicle collision. This vehicle left the roadway before dawn and firefighters from the Wawa Volunteer Fire Department assisted in traffic control and paramedics with the patients. Both Wawa and Dubreuilville paramedics were at the scene. Both ambulances were seen going to the Lady Dunn Health Center in Wawa.

The highway wasn’t closed, but Wawa-news believes that there may be very minor traffic delays when the car is removed from the ditch later today.