Final Weekend of the Community Better Challenge!

Just a reminder as we head into the last weekend of the Community Better Challenge that Algoma is in fifth place-meaning we could win $20,000!!

Let’s keep the momentum going through the weekend. Remember the 18th Annual Black Fly Run is happening this Saturday-June 15th. Register at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/49765

Also, the tennis racket lending program has started at MMCC. Stop by the pro shop and take out a racket for free!!

