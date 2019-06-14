Just a reminder as we head into the last weekend of the Community Better Challenge that Algoma is in fifth place-meaning we could win $20,000!!
Let’s keep the momentum going through the weekend. Remember the 18th Annual Black Fly Run is happening this Saturday-June 15th. Register at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/49765
Also, the tennis racket lending program has started at MMCC. Stop by the pro shop and take out a racket for free!!
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Letter – Agency Stores - June 14, 2019
- Ontario NDP convention to launch Ontario’s Green New Democratic Deal - June 14, 2019
- Final Weekend of the Community Better Challenge! - June 14, 2019