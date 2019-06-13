Man Identified in Fatal Boating Accident on Tilley Lake

On June 11, 2019 at approximately 9:30 p.m. members from the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, Sault Ste. Marie OPP Marine Unit, Batchawana Fire and Rescue, Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) and Ambulance responded to an overturned vessel on Tilley Lake, Unincorporated Territory, Ontario.
Members attended the scene and were advised one male was accounted for, however, 2 males were still missing. As a result of the ground and water search, one male was located uninjured. The OPP continued their search and located Harmon PICKARD 62 years-old of Goulais River, Ontario deceased.
The OPP advise the investigation is still on going.
Ontario Provincial Police
