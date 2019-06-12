OPP Investigate Fatal Boating Incident on Tilley Lake

On June 11, 2019 at approximately 9:30 p.m. members from the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, Sault Ste. Marie OPP Marine Unit, Batchawana Fire and Rescue, Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) and Ambulance responded to an overturned vessel on Tilley Lake, Unincorporated Territory, Ontario.

Members attended the scene and were advised one male was accounted for, however there 2 males were still missing.

OPP members immediately began a ground and water search where they located one male uninjured. The search continued and as a result, located the second missing male deceased.

The OPP advise the investigation is still ongoing.