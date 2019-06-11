Help MHS “pasta” money on to charity!

The Michipicoten High School Hospitality Class is holding a “Pasta” money on to Charity Dinner tomorrow night, Wednesday, June 12th. The proceeds from this dinner will passed on to CHADWIC Home.

Come and enjoy a fine dining experience beginning at 6 p.m. If you are thinking of joining them for dinner, please purchase your ticket or contact Cathy Lachine at [email protected] by Wednesday at noon. Tickets are available at the MHS front office for $15 each. There is limited seating for this event.

CHADWIC Home is collecting cleaning products for the month of June, so please bring one and be entered to win a prize! Some ideas are: window cleaner, Comet, dish soap, SOS pads, disinfectants, dishwasher soap, all-purpose cleaners, laundry soap, rubber gloves, etc.