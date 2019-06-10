Rainfall Warning continues Southeast of Wawa

A Rainfall Warning is in effect for:

• Agawa – Lake Superior Park

• Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay – Searchmont

• Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

• Blind River – Thessalon

• Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Rain, at times heavy, continues.

Heavy rainfall will continue today and into tonight. Total rainfall amounts near 50 mm are expected with locally higher amounts possible.

The heaviest rain is expected this morning into this afternoon.

As of 9 a.m., St. Joseph Island has received 86.1 mm and the Sault Ste. Marie airport has received 38 mm of rain.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.