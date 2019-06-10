Monday Morning News – June 10

Weather – Rain. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. Temperature steady near 13. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Periods of rain ending after midnight then partly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 6.
News Tidbits – A leak to CTV News says the Liberal government is expected to announce its intention to ban single-use plastics as soon as 2021.
