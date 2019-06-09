2:46 PM EDT Sunday 09 June 2019
Rainfall warning in effect for:
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions. Watch for updated statements.
Please refer to the latest public forecasts for further details and continue to monitor the situation through your local radio and television stations or Weatheradio.
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]