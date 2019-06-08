Today is World Oceans Day – Help Clean up Dr. Rose’s Beach

Today June 8th is World Oceans Day, an annual reminder to protect and conserve our life-giving ecosystem.

Wawa isn’t near any oceans, but Wawa Lake is our lake, our source of drinking water and recreation. Today, everyone is invited to go down to Dr. Rose’s Beacha and help pick up garbage and clean it up.

The clean up begins at 9 a.m.