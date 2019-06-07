York Region high school students lose courses amid Ford’s education cuts

Marit Stiles, Ontario NDP Education critic, called on the Ford Conservatives once more before the legislature rises for the summer to stop classroom cuts as high school students in York Region learned they’re losing 124 courses and 35 course sections next year.

As the Conservatives plow ahead with plans for fewer teachers and larger classes, the York Region District School Board has been forced to axe 124 courses and 35 course sections, according to a Globe and Mail report yesterday. York Region high school students will have fewer course options among subjects ranging from calculus and financial accounting to manufacturing technology and media studies.

“It’s shameful for the Ford Conservatives to sit back and watch as their scheme for fewer teachers, larger classes and mandatory online courses continues to rip opportunities away from our kids,” said Stiles. “We’ve already learned that Toronto high school students are losing hundreds of classes. Now we’re learning that York Region high school students will lose more than a hundred courses and course sections.”

Stiles joined students, parents and education workers in Davenport for a walk-in this morning to push back against Ford’s classroom cuts. This was just one of more than 250 rallies happening at schools across the GTA today.

“Students in Ontario deserve better than to start their summer worried about what the next school year holds,” said Stiles. “Andrea Horwath and the Ontario NDP will keep standing shoulder to shoulder with students, parents and education workers in the fight against Ford’s classroom cuts.”