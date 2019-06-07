Community Better Challenge

Breaking News

Track all your movements until June 16th so Wawa can win!! We were in the top 5 most of last week but have slipped to 9th place for Ontario. Let’s get back in the top 5 so we can win $20,000.

Here are some events going on you can take part in!

 

