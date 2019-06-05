From the Branch – June 5

How time flies. It is now 75 years ago on June 6th. Thousands of allied soldiers fought themselves from the beach of Normandy

into the western part of France and millions of Europeans woke up and HOPE went all over the towns and villages that the moment they had waited for was here, But even on that first day, thousands gave their life and it took almost a year and more casualties to finally have a peace and one could start taking inventory of who had perished and who came home half dead and families who completely had been wiped out.

So it is nice that some of the veterans who were there now at a high age still are going to those cruel beaches and honor their mates who did not make it home. And I am sure they once again will be welcomed and honoured wherever they go. And come home with some good stories.

May we all learn a lesson once again that NOBODY can win a war but there will only be losers. So let there be peace for ALL.

And let us support our troops who are always ready to fight. and may they only be busy helping flood victims and forest fire evacuees.

The ladies luncheon was a real success and they thank all those ho supported them.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.