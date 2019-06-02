Frost Advisory – Pukaskwa Park to St. Joseph Island

11:20 AM EDT Sunday 02 June 2019

Frost advisory in effect for:

Pukaskwa Park

White River

Dubreuilville

Wawa

Lake Superior Park

Agawa

Montreal River Harbour

Batchawana Bay

Searchmont

Sault Ste. Marie

St. Joseph Island

Frost tonight.

Temperatures will fall to near or below the freezing mark tonight into Monday morning.

Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.