Frost Advisory – Pukaskwa Park to St. Joseph Island

11:20 AM EDT Sunday 02 June 2019
Frost advisory in effect for:
- Pukaskwa Park
- White River
- Dubreuilville
- Wawa
- Lake Superior Park
- Agawa
- Montreal River Harbour
- Batchawana Bay
- Searchmont
- Sault Ste. Marie
- St. Joseph Island
Frost tonight.
Temperatures will fall to near or below the freezing mark tonight into Monday morning.
Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.
