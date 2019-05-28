We support libraries #NoMoreCuts

Jill Andrew, MPP for Toronto-St. Paul’s and Ontario NDP Culture critic, was joined by library users and workers for a press conference today highlighting her motion calling on Doug Ford to reverse his library cuts.

Last month, Ontarians learned that the Ford Conservatives had cut funding to both the Ontario Library Service-North and the Southern Ontario Library Service by 50 per cent. Since then, layoffs have occurred at both library services.

“The heartbreaking impacts of Doug Ford’s cuts to libraries are already being felt,” said Andrew. “We’re hearing about people without bookstores in their community, researchers unable to access the materials they need to do their work, people who need of large-print books, seniors’ book clubs being unable to get enough copies of their reading selections, and we’re hearing about dedicated library workers losing their jobs.

“This is just another example of Doug Ford dragging Ontario backwards. He’s prioritizing access to booze over access to books.”

Now, communities hurt by Ford’s cruel cuts to library services are speaking out. Brock Township Library Board has written a letter to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, and several municipal councils, such as in Timmins and Hanover, have passed resolutions urging the government to restore funding to the affected Library Service agencies.

“Ontario communities deserve better than to have vital library services ripped away,” said Andrew. “That’s why the NDP is calling on this government to fully restore this funding.”