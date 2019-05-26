Ladies’ Night Golf Starts Wednesday, May 29

The first night for Ladies’ Night at Michipicoten Golf Course is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29.

All ladies are welcome to come out and golf on Wednesdays through till Labour Day. Teams of 3 can phone for a tee time weekly on the previous Friday at 8 am. The clubhouse number to call is 705-856-7409. Friday, May 24 is the first call in date for golfing on Wednesday May 29.

If you don’t have a golfing group please leave your contact information at the Clubhouse. Groups needing a spare can check for this information.

If you have questions, call Lynne at 705-856-2416.